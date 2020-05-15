New Delhi: ‘Return to normalcy’… well that will be the motto during Lockdown 4.0. The fourth phase of the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus will start May 18. However, skies may open up in certain domestic sectors during Lockdown 4.0. Also in some states bus and cab services will resume. However, those services will be available in non-hotspot zones. In spite of the coronavirus continuing to rage in various parts of the country, the Centre and many state governments feel that it is high time some normalcy returns.

Relaxing of norms

According to sources in the Home Ministry, the government is looking at relaxing of some norms. The first area that is being looked into is public transport – the skies and surface. However, the Railways still do not figure in this category. Even though, the Railways has cancelled all bookings till June 30, the situation will be reviewed on a weekly basis. If the coronavirus situation improves, then passenger train services will be increased.

Railways already in operation

The Railways has already resumed services in a restricted manner. ‘Shramik Special’ trains are ferrying migrant labourers to their native states from different parts of the country. Similarly, ‘Rajdhani Specials’ are helping stranded people reach their respective destinations.

Operation of services

Where and how the flights and buses and cabs will operate depends on the reports given by the various states to the Centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought reports from all states regarding the situation prevailing. Then accordingly a decision will be taken regarding the re-introduction of public transport. If sources are to be believed most of the airports in the country are gearing up to restart functions once again.

However, those wanting to avail of these services will have to follow rules. Cabs will be allowed to operate with fixed number of passengers. Similarly flights will also be allowed with social distancing between the passengers.

Demands from states

Officials also indicated that one of the key demands of the states – having the power to define their hotspots – will be allowed. Modi had clarified earlier Tuesday that Lockdown 4.0 will have ‘completely different form’, with new rules.

Explaining, an official said, “Local buses will start plying with limited capacity in non-hotspot zones”. Autos and taxis will also be allowed, with restrictions on the number of passengers. Most of these will be allowed to ply within the districts in non-containment zones, he said.

Other changes will also be visible. Permission for home delivery of goods will be granted. Earlier the permission was for essential commodities only, said sources.

Lockdown to continue in certain states

However, there are certain states like Maharashtra and Gujarat that want the lockdown to be extended. So may be as of now the relaxations will not be allowed in these two states. “They don’t want any inter-district movement as of now in these two states. Also except for a few industries operating out of orange and green zones, offices will not open,” said an official.

States which have suggested opening up many sectors include Andhra Pradesh Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and Delhi. Kerala has done a commendable job in controlling the virus. So most of its demands will be met by the Centre said a sources.

In the eastern part of the country, sources said that a ‘stricter’ lockdown will be implemented in Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar. This is because the number of coronavirus cases is increasing due to the return of migrant workers.

