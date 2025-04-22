New Delhi: Walmart group e-commerce firm Flipkart Tuesday said it will shift its domicile to India from Singapore– a move that can be seen as a step towards a potential public listing in the country.

At present, Flipkart is headquartered in Singapore.

“Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce platform, proudly based and operating in India, has shared its intention to relocate its holding company from Singapore to India,” the company said in a statement.

” This move represents a natural evolution, aligning our holding structure with our core operations, the vast potential of the Indian economy and our technology and innovation-driven capabilities to foster digital transformation in India,” the statement said.

Flipkart has been mulling for public listing in India.

“As a company born and nurtured in India, this transition will further enhance our focus and agility in serving our customers, sellers, partners, and communities to continue contributing to the nation’s growing digital economy and entrepreneurship,” the company said.

PTI