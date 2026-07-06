Bhubaneswar: Amid rising water levels in the Baitarani river due to continuous rainfall in its catchment areas and the possibility of flooding, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari Monday chaired a high-level review meeting at the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

The meeting reviewed the river’s water level, the emerging flood situation, vulnerable areas and population, district-wise preparedness, evacuation and rescue plans, shelter management, availability of relief materials, and deployment of rescue teams.

Speaking to the media after the review, Minister Pujari stated that the potential flood situation in Odisha is completely under control and that the state government is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality.

He said that the administration has been firmly instructed to ensure that any person requiring evacuation or assistance is provided immediate support.