Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has asked officials to launch an immediate drive to repair rural infrastructure damaged by recent floods and incessant rain, with priority given to restoring road connectivity in affected areas.

In a directive issued July 31, Rural Development Commissioner-cum-Secretary Yamini Sarangi instructed engineers to expedite the restoration of damaged roads, bridges, culverts and cross-drainage structures across all divisions. The department stressed that repair work should begin without delay to ensure smooth movement of people and essential services.

The order follows reports from the field indicating that heavy rainfall and floodwaters have washed away road stretches and damaged key infrastructure at several locations, leaving many villages with disrupted connectivity. Engineers have been directed to inspect vulnerable sites regularly and undertake both restoration and preventive works to minimise the risk of further damage during the ongoing monsoon.

To safeguard commuters, officials have also been told to install barricades, warning boards and diversion routes at damaged locations until repairs are completed and traffic can resume safely.