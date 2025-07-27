Bhubaneswar/Bhadrak: More than 11,000 people in six districts have been affected by the floods in Odisha, an official said Sunday.

Over 1,000 people have been rescued from the affected areas in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Sundargarh, and Keonjhar districts to safer places, he said.

Addressing a press conference, Special Relief Commissioner DK Singh said the flood was caused by the overflowing waters of the Subarnarekha, Baitarani and Jalka rivers following heavy rainfall.

“The rescued people have been provided shelter at different cyclone centres and other buildings. The government is providing dry food items and cooked food to them,” he said.

Five teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), one team of NDRF, and 26 fire services teams have been deployed in Balasore district. One ODRAF and 23 fire service teams have been deployed in Mayurbhanj district, Singh said.

One ODRAF, one NDRF and 13 fire service teams have been sent to Bhadrak district, and one ODRAF team, a NDRF and 14 fire service teams have been sent to Jajpur district, he said.

He provided the details after attending a review meeting, chaired by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari.

A total of 106 rescue boats have also been deployed in these districts to carry out rescue and relief operations.

Singh said the water levels of all major rivers, except the Subarnarekha, are declining.

“Night patrolling has been tightened in the flood-affected areas. Arrangements have been made to provide safe drinking water to people, and sufficient anti-venom has been kept in stock,” he said.

In its evening flood bulletin, the Water Resources Department said the Baitarani river was flowing at 36.24 metre at Anandapur in Keonjhar district as against the danger level of 38.36 metre.

The water level of the Jalaka river was 6.52 metre at Mathani, against the danger level of 6.50 metre. Subarnarekha was flowing at 48.86 metre at Jamsholaghat against the danger level of 49.16 metre.

However, the water level of Subarnarekha at Rajghat was 11.17 metre and against the danger level of 10.36 meter, the bulletin said.

Several villages in Bhandaripokhari and Dhamnagar blocks in Bhadrak district remain waterlogged, with farmlands, roads and houses submerged.

“Rescue and relief operations are in full swing, with teams on the ground providing aid and assistance. The administration remains on high alert, continuously monitoring the flood situation and coordinating relief operations,” said Bhadrak’s Collector Dillip Routray.

The Flood Cell of the Department of Water Resources is functioning around the clock to monitor the situation, officials said.

Two chief engineer-rank officers were deputed to the Subarnarekha and Baitarani river basins to monitor the situation, they said.

Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj inspected various sites of the Baitarani embankment in Bhadrak district.

A breach on the right bank of the Jambhira river embankment at Bodhi in the Rasgovindpur block of Mayurbhanj district was detected. The breach was closed with sandbags, officials said.

A landslide was reported from Sundargarh district, blocking the Koida-Chunaghati stretch of NH-520. The debris were cleared from the road immediately, they said.

PTI