Chandbali/Dhamnagar: Flood situation in many parts of Bhadrak, including in Chandbali and Dhamnagar has improved as water levels in local rivers have come down over last couple of days, but normalcy is yet to return to flood-affected areas, a report said.

The report said that the administration has announced relief for people of 16 panchayats under Chandbali block and a ward under the municipality.

On the instruction of the district administration, the BDO has apprised the decision to officials of the various departments. As per the 2011 census, each flood-hit families will be provided with 50 kg of rice and Rs 500 as assistance.

The block requires 9,350 quintals of rice which will soon be transported to various panchayat godowns by the officials-in-charge. Rs 85 lakh will be distributed to the flood-hit families.

About 17,000 peole in 74 villages in panchayats like Aradi, Nanadapur, Nalgunda, Kheranga, Sundarput, Jaleswarpur, Jashipur, Bhatapada, Olaga, Tentulidihi, Bhuinbruti, Ghatapur, Badaostia, Mato and Mousudha will be given assistance.

Local retailers will distribute the relief material in the presence of people’s representatives.

The administration is trying its best to ramp up the measures to distribute relief among the victims with floodwater receding over last couple of days.

Many displaced people have started returning home in the wake of improvement in flood situation but they have to live in soaked houses.

Meanwhile, a 200-ft stretch of left embankment of Genguti river caved into river near Dalanga under Dhamnagar block leaving locals panicked.

