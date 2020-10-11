Harbhanga: Although high fluoride content in water was earlier confined to Nuapada district, this problem has been reported from various parts of Harbhnaga block in Boudh district.

High fluoride content in groundwater is taking its toll on the health of inhabitants. Many people in the block were affected by kidney disease and teeth ailments while the administration was accused of doing little in this regard.

The number of kidney ailments is reportedly increasing in seven panchayats under this block. In the absence of preventive measures, the disease is allegedly acquiring crisis proportions in 24 villages.

Locals were upset over the rise in kidney diseases. In the last four years, over 200 people allegedly died of kidney disease.

Locals united under Bikash Garjan Sena, a local outfit working for the cause of development, took up the issue with the administration Friday. A delegation submitted a memorandum to the Collector in this regard.

Their major demand is a mega drinking water in the block and arrangement of a special ward for kidney patients at the Purunakatak community health centre.

They also demanded that given the increasing cases of kidney ailments due to consumption of fluoride content water, the government should appoint a specialist doctor to deal with such cases.

They also demanded financial assistance to the families who have lost their kin to kidney-related ailments.

“Fluoride content in groundwater continues to kill people and it will acquire the shape of an epidemic if the administration doesn’t intervene in the matter,” lamented Bikash Mahakud, the secretary of the outfit.

The kidney disease is spreading in 24 villages under seven panchayats. In four years, 205 people have died while 252 people are affected with kidney disease, the outfit said. Many complain of backbone problem while others have skeletal fluorosis, it was alleged.

It was leant that a team of experts had earlier visited various villages and collected samples of the groundwater to ascertain the cause of the kidney disease that is spreading in the areas.

“But thereafter, no step has been taken to prevent the disease. Public discontent is brewing against the apathy of the administration,” the outfit added.

It also warned that agitation will be staged against the administration if immediate step is not taken in this direction.

PNN