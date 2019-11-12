Born in Melbourne, Australia, Chris Hemsworth is now a global star. He is loved by his fans. Chris, brother of actors Liam Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth came to limelight after portraying the role of Thor in Marvels.
Though, Chris enjoys a huge fan following, he has worked day and night to attain the body required to play Thor. Scroll down below to know about his workout and diet plans to attain such body of your loved ‘Thor’.
Chris Hemsworth Workout Plan
Playing the role of Thor required him to make huge changes in his body to be fit for the role. Major part of his workout involved heavy workout to get more muscle mass. Running low repetition, heavy weight raised to increase muscle mass was difficult for him.
He focused on three essential core of training sessions designed to improve his muscle mass. The three workouts involved arms, legs and chest. He was helped by celebrity trainer Duffy Gaver to get the chiseled body.
Workout plans
Monday-Wednesday: Compound Exercise
Barbell squats: 4 sets 10 reps
Lunges with dumbbells: 4 sets 10 reps
Bench Press: 4 sets 8 reps
Deadlift: 4 sets 10 reps
Pull Ups: 3 sets 8 reps
Tuesday-Friday: Agility and Strength
Squat jump and curl: – 3 sets 10 reps
Push Ups: 3 sets 10 reps
Standing dumbbell Calf raise: 3 sets 10 reps
Cross Body Hammer Curls: 4 sets 8 reps
Kettle bell Swing: 3 sets 10 reps
Kettle bell snatch: 3 sets 10 reps
Saturday:- Basic and Endurance
Ab Twist: 3 sets 10 reps
Runners Bosu: 3 sets 10 reps
Hanging Leg Raise: 3 sets 10 reps
Off pee: 3 sets 10 reps
Cycling: 15-20 min
Diet Plan:
To build muscle mass, it is very important to eat the right kind of food. Protein helps in the muscle building process and is a must for those who want to increase their muscle mass. Burn guided Chris to eat foods such as chicken, egg whites, steak and fish. They are ideal sources of protein.
Also, those who want to gain bulk must eat the right kind of carbohydrates at the right times of the day. Chris reduces the consumption of starchy carbohydrates such as white rice and potatoes and increased consumption of fibrous carbohydrates such as spinach and broccoli.
