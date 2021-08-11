High blood pressure or hypertension is a dangerous condition. Millions of people around the world are affected by it. According to World Health Organization (WHO), hypertension is a leading cause of premature death worldwide.

Once detected, it should not be left untreated; otherwise this problem can be fatal. There are many ways to control blood pressure. One is medicine, and the other can be controlled in the long run by natural means.

Follow these natural ways to control hypertension:

Reduce sodium intake – The association of high blood pressure with excessive sodium has been linked in many research. Sodium can also be a cause of stroke. Even a small reduction in sodium intake in daily amounts can lower blood pressure by 5 to 6 mm Hg. The effect of sodium varies from person to person. In general, people should stay away from processed foods with salt to stay healthy. Under normal circumstances, sodium should not be used more than 2,300 mg in a day.

Increase the intake of potassium – Potassium is an essential nutrition for people suffering from high blood pressure. The body needs it in small amounts to get rid of excess sodium and to ease the pressure on the vein. Process and packet foods are mostly high in sodium and to balance it, you are advised to include foods high in potassium in the diet. Green leafy vegetables, tomatoes, potatoes, sweet potatoes, fruits like bananas, oranges, avocados, cantaloupe, apricots, milk, yogurt, tuna and salmon are sources of sodium such as fish, nuts, seeds.

Regular exercise: Research suggests that to stay healthy and reduce the risk of long-term diseases, regular exercise for 30-45 minutes must be done. This becomes even more necessary for people suffering from the problem of blood pressure. Regular exercise can strengthen your heart, make it more effective at pumping blood, and reduce the pressure on the arteries. Even a 40-minute walk daily is enough to keep you healthy and safe.