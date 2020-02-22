Easily among the most anticipated features of WhatsApp in recent times, the Dark Mode has already made it to WhatsApp’s Android app beta, and the iOS version of WhatsApp for Business. The latest beta version of this app for iOS has been released with version 2.20.30.25 and it has finally brought the system-enabled Dark Mode to WhatsApp for iOS.

According to WABetaInfo, the latest version uses iOS APIs to offer a close integration of the dark theme. This essentially indicates that a stable version may also come soon.

According to the report, the Dark Mode has been rolled out with the latest beta version. To get the update on iPhones, users need to access the TestFlight beta platform and update the app from there. It may be mentioned here that the WhatsApp beta programme on iOS is already at its maximum capacity, so if you are not already on the programme, you may have to wait until your membership is accepted.

Follow these steps to enable WhatsApp Dark Mode in iPhones. Open WhatsApp—> Go to Settings—> Tap on the ‘Chat’ option—> Choose the Theme option—>Select between Dark Mode and Light Mode.

WhatsApp for iOS beta version 2.20.30.25 also brings several other improvements such as advanced search mode. With this update, when users access the search bar at the top of the interface, a categorical breakdown of messages shows up with options for filtering the search by photos, GIFs, links, videos, documents and audio. This is an important breakdown of the in-app search that can help users find older texts and files more easily. The search results are presented in both list view and grid view.