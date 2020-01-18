Bhanjanagar: A minor girlchild died while another three members of the family were taken ill in Ganjam district after having dinner Friday night. The incident took place at Badangi area under Bhanjanagar tehsil in this district.

The minor, who consumed the food Friday night, died Saturday morning, police officials said. She has been identified as Lima Gouda (3).

The other three members are unwell and have been admitted to a nearby government hospital in Bhanjanagar. Two of them are said to be critical.

According to local police, the family of Subash Gouda experienced stomach pain and started vomiting Friday night shortly after consuming food at night. They were immediately rushed to a nearby government hospital in Bhanjanagar in a 108 ambulance Saturday morning.

“While Lima died under treatment, another two are under watch. The condition of the third victim is stable,” Dr Bhagwan Sahu, the medical officer treating them said. He added that food poisoning has led to the incident.

PNN