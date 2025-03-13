Pakistan: The holy month of Ramzan is currently underway, during which Muslims observe fasts for 30 days. They are allowed to eat only twice a day, Sehri in the morning and Iftaar in the evening. At many places, communal Iftaar meals are organised for large gatherings.

A video from Pakistan has recently gone viral on social media, showing a chaotic scene where a crowd rushes to grab free Iftaar, almost as if they were seeing food for the first time, resembling a hunter pouncing on its prey.

This is not a backward area. This is Faisal Masjid in most developed area of Pakistan, Islamabad. Free iftaar (food) was announced & desperate Pakistanis (not beggars but common men) are rushing to grab their share. This is the situation of common Pakistanis in nuclear power. pic.twitter.com/IKtbCSGnz5 — Arif Aajakia (@arifaajakia) March 10, 2025

Pakistan has been struggling with economic instability for a long time, and many people in the country find it difficult to afford two meals a day. Reports of food scarcity frequently surface on social media. Amid the ongoing month of Ramzan, a free Iftaar meal was organised at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

The video was shared with a caption that reads, “This is not a backward area. This is Faisal Mosque, located in the most developed part of Pakistan—Islamabad. Free Iftar (food) was announced, and desperate Pakistanis (not beggars, but common citizens) rushed to grab their share. This is the reality of ordinary Pakistanis in a nuclear-armed nation.”

Also Read: Odisha Assembly adjourned twice amid ruckus over Polavaram dam issue

Reacting to the video, one user sarcastically commented, “Feed them nuclear bombs instead…” Another wrote, “The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has money for the Champions Trophy but not for renovating cricket stadiums.” A third user remarked, “Wars cannot be won through begging or weapons, sir.”