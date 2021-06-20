We eagerly wait for the monsoon to get relief from the scorching heat, but even monsoon also has it’s their own disadvantage. It comes with a lot of unwanted diseases. According to experts, we should take special care of our health, especially during monsoon days.

Let us tell you about special foods that will help you keep healthy in monsoon.

Fresh vegetables: First of all, you have to pay attention that the vegetables used in the food are raw and fresh. The use of old vegetables kept for several days can prove to be harmful for body. At the same time, eating boiled vegetables these days is very beneficial for health.

Include fruits: Consumption of fruits during the monsoon season is considered good for health. The fruits that will be beneficial for your body in this season are seasonal berries, cherries, pomegranates, pears and many others.

Use turmeric: Consumption of turmeric in the monsoon season proves to be very beneficial for the body. Turmeric proves helpful in protecting the body from infection.

Decoction: Decoction is a substance that rapidly increases immunity in your body. By including decoction in your diet, you will be able to avoid diseases. The cases of corona in the country may be coming less now than before but you still need to be alert. By consuming the decoction, where the immunity of your body will increase, the chances of you getting infected will be less.

Eating fried food: While it’s perfectly fine to indulge in fried foods once in a while, but you should take care of the proportion you eat because an excess can cause indigestion, diarrhoea and other issues. Also, do not reuse the oil you’ve fried in once because that can be toxic.

Eating outside: The temperature and moisture levels during monsoon are perfect for bacterial and fungal growth — and there’s the added risk of waterborne diseases. So, it’s best to avoid eating out, especially street food, no matter how much you crave it.