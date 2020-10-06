Balasore: In a serious accident, a foot over bridge collapsed at Soro Railway Station in Balasore district of Odisha Monday late night.

According to sources, around three to four people have been injured, However, no casualties have been reported. The injured persons have been rushed to a nearby hospital, stated THE sources.

As a result, movement of trains through the ‘UP’ route through the station has been disrupted. Similarly, a goods train passing through the station has been halted at the station following the mishap.

The reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained.

However, the station workers are clearing the railway route for the smooth running of the trains.

The details of the incident are awaited.

The railway authorities have started investigation to find out the reason behind the mishap.

PNN