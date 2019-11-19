Rupsa: A foot overbridge connecting platform No.1 to 4 of Rupsa Railway Junction under South-Eastern Railway will be opened for public from January 2020, said Kharagpur Railway Station Divisional Manager KRJ Reddy.

According to sources, there are four platforms at the railway junction. But the passengers are facing problems to reach platform 3 and 4 from platform 1, as there is no direct bridge connecting all the four platforms.

Locals and members of Bikash Parisad have been demanding a common bridge at the junction to connect platform 1 with platform 4.

On the basis of public demand, the railway authorities have started building a foot overbridge a year back. But the construction has not been completed.

Reddy had visited Rupsa Junction and Railway Station November 15, to inspect the extension work on Rupsa-Bangiriposi Railway line.

On receipt of information about the arrival of Reddy, members of Bikash Parisad and some locals met him and expressed resentment over the delay in construction of the foot-over-bridge. Reddy assured the people that the FOB construction would be completed before January 2020.

Reddy also instructed the rail authorities at Rupsa station to complete construction of the FOB on a war-footing.