Washington: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri discussed cooperation in countering terrorism, organised crime and narcotics in a meeting with Director of US security agency FBI, Kash Patel, in Washington.

“Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met Director FBI Mr. Kash Patel today. Both had a useful exchange of views on the robust India-U.S. cooperation in countering terrorism, organised crime, and narcotics,” the Indian Embassy in the US said in a social media post on Thursday night.

Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met Director FBI Mr. Kash Patel today. Both had a useful exchange of views on the robust India-U.S. cooperation in countering terrorism, organized crime, and narcotics.@FBIDirectorKash @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/ztkaGcsiep — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) April 10, 2026

Misri is on a three-day visit to the US and has met several top US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The visit comes after the US agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, bringing a testy truce to the war that began February 28 over Tehran’s refusal to give up its nuclear stockpile.