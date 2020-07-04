Malkangiri: Days after some villagers feasted on a full-grown crocodile at Kaldapalli panchayat under Padia police limits in Malkangiri district, the forest department took serious note of the incident and started a probe into the matter. A person was arrested Friday at MPV-61. The accused was identified as Sanjay Sardar, who had made the video viral.

Several others involved in the act are absconding, said Kalimela ranger Ramchandra Madkami

The crocodile had killed a boy while he was bathing in Saberi river some days ago.

The forest department’s action came after video displaying villagers distributing the meat of the reptile and arranging a dinner went viral in social media. Wildlife activists and animal lovers had condemned the act and demanded action against the people.

Kalimela ranger Ramchandra Madkami and other forest officials went to the village and looked into the issue.

However, the villagers refused to have committed the gruesome act. It was alleged that the villagers had killed the reptile out of anger as it had killed a 10-year old boy.

On the other hand, Malkangiri DFO Pradip Devidas Mirase has formed three teams to investigate matter.

The DFO said that if the matter is verified on the basis of the media reports and departmental reports, action will be taken against the accused as per the Wildlife Protection Act.

It was learnt that a number of incidents were reported recently about domestic animals like cows and goats missing near Saberi river of Kaldapalli village.

The villagers suspected that a crocodile was behind the killings and decided to take the matter in their hands.

Some youths of the village managed to catch the 10-ft-long crocodile after chasing it in a boat. They shot a video, showing the crocodile hung from a tree to die.

PNN