Sambalpur: Following a report published in OrissaPOST about suspected killing of a tusker by poachers in Mundei-Dumberchua reserve forest under Sambalpur forest division, the forest department had intensified its probe to know its veracity and later found burned remains of an elephant buried in the forest October 20.

However, it was alleged that the forest department has been trying to hush up the matter. The burnt remains of the animal were sent for forensic testing, but the report has not been made available yet.

Locals and several outfits have accused the forest department of delaying in cracking the mystery surrounding the animal poaching.

“Poaching of an elephant is a sensitive issue. The elephant was allegedly killed for tusks. The forest department’s inefficiency to check poaching has come to the fore. Hence, it is trying to suppress the investigation,” locals lamented.

They added that all officials from top to the bottom have neglected in protecting elephants in forests. However, till date the forest department has failed to know who had poached the animal and no action has been taken while delay is cited on post mortem report, they pointed out.

Locals have demanded an investigation by the Crime Branch into the alleged tusker poaching in the forest. As for the report, sadar range officer Akhaya Maharana said that the burnt bones and remains of the animal were sent to a laboratory in Dehradun.

“After report is received, action will be taken,” he added. Foul smell had spread in the area October 18. Locals talked about possibility of an elephant having been killed and buried in the forest.

Later, the DFO had ordered an investigation into the matter.

ACF Madanlal Sharma visited the spot where the tusker was suspected to have been buried. Forest officials, after days of frantic searches, had recovered burnt bones and ashes in the forest.

