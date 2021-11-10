Berhampur: With mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles all set to take place soon, the Forest department in Ganjam district with assistance of stakeholders has stepped up a host of measures to protect the endangered species during the nesting.

Ahead of the nesting, the department has laid focus on beach cleaning, awareness on turtle safety among local communities and beach patrolling on Rusikulya river mouth and other places. DFO Amlan Nayak said that the district administration and the Forest department have initiated joint measures for protection of turtles and smooth nesting of the endangered marine species.

Three control rooms in the five-km stretch of the coast where mass nesting takes place, have been opened, including one near the river mouth Berhampur DFO Amlan Nayak said patrolling off Ganjam coast has begun after the seven-month fishing ban to protect the Olive Ridley turtles came into effect November 1.

The DFO said, four vessels including three speed boats and a trawler are patrolling the sea since last week to crack down on fishing trawlers and mechanised boats in no-fishing zones.

Forest staff have been deployed in 11 camps to ensure safety of the sea turtles. To facilitate mass nesting, forest officials have decided to make a fence around the stretch from Gokharakuda to Podampeta.

Besides, cleaning of the beach and awareness drive among fishing folk in villages close to the river mouths are being undertaken.

“Last year, the nesting was sporadic but this year we are hoping mass nesting and are taking all needful measures,” the DFO added.

Marking the beginning of the mass nesting season of the turtles, the state government has prohibited fishing activities within 20 km of the coast at river mouths of Dhamara, Devi and Rusikulya from November 1 to May 31.

PNN