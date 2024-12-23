Rourkela: A Forest staff member was thrashed by angry villagers following the death of a man in an elephant attack at Rugudi Sahi in Jakeikela panchayat under Bonai Forest Division, Sunday. The victim, 40-year-old Dharanidhar Patra, was trampled by a tusker while he was sweeping in front of his house early Sunday morning. This marks the fourth fatality in the region within a fortnight. Similar incidents have occurred recently, claiming the lives of three more people, including a minor, in elephant attacks in nearby areas. Tension erupted at the Bonai Hospital when Patra was declared dead. His nephew, Rohit Patra, was the first to find his uncle’s body. “Around 4am, I heard the elephant’s trumpet. I called my uncle, but his phone went unanswered, so I went outside. Near the crop field, I saw the elephant standing about 200 metres away, and my uncle’s body was lying near it,” he said. Patra’s niece added that the elephant had trampled her uncle on his chest and neck. “When the villagers tried to take him to the hospital, the elephant attempted to attack them. However, they managed to drive it away,” she said.

In the midst of the unrest, one forest staff member was attacked and beaten by the villagers. They also staged a protest outside the residence of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), demanding action to address the elephant menace and compensation for the victim’s family.