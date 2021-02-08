Rourkela: A forester and a forest guard were put under suspension by the department higher-ups over dereliction of duty in connection with the tragic death of two jumbos in a recent goods train mishap.

According to department sources, the two suspended are Bisra range forester Radhagobinda Bohidar and Jareikela forest guard Gurudev Bhoi. Loco pilot of the goods train has also been summoned to appear and furnish his statement in connection with the incident.

Around 30 members of our department were tracking the elephants along the railway track when the speeding train, which was running at around 100 km speed, hit the two jumbos. Though our staff tried to stop the train by giving signal, it didn’t stop,” said Tankadhar Behera, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Rourkela division.

However, the departmental enquiry is still under way. The forest department has been investigating as to why the goods train did not stop even after being given signal by the staff, the ACF added.

Notably, at least two jumbos were killed on the spot after being hit by a goods train in Rourkela in the wee hours of February 4. The mishap occurred near Mahipani area of Bisra in Sundargarh district.

“This is an unfortunate incident. It happened at around 1 am. Though it’s difficult to tell the exact reason of the incident, I think diversion of the elephants’ movement might have led to the accident,” said Nishant Kumar, Assistant Railway Manager, Bondamunda.

PNN