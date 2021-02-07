Puri: In a unfortunate incident Sunday morning, an undertrial prisoner who was earlier lodged in the Puri District Jail, died under mysterious circumstances while undergoing treatment at a hospital here. The deceased prisoner was identified as Sridhar Das of Puri. He was arrested by Puri police personnel a few days back for being involved in a family feud.

Also read: 2 youths arrested for allegedly drugging, gangraping woman in Kandhamal district

Sridhar complained of sickness Saturday afternoon. He was admitted to the Puri district headquarters hospital (DHH). However, Sunday morning his condition deteriorated and he breathed his last.

The wife of the deceased, Sabita Das has alleged foul play behind the death of her husband. The woman alleged that Sridhar was murdered in prison. Then to hush up the matter, he was taken to the hospital. Sabita has lodged an FIR with Ramachandi police station in this connection.

Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) Kanwar Vishal Singh has said a probe will be conducted regarding the death of Sridhar, as per the guidelines of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

PNN