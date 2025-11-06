Papadahandi/Nabarangpur: A forester was killed and three others of the same profession were seriously injured when their car and a pickup van collided head-on near Dengaguda Chhak on the Bharatmala road in Nabarangpur district Wednesday.

According to reports, foresters Gupta Prasad Mohanty, Kamakhya Prasad Swain, and Tanuj Kumar Parichha were travelling in a car from Umerkote towards G. Udayagiri to attend a forest training programme.

Near Dengaguda, their vehicle collided head-on with a pickup van coming from the opposite direction. All four occupants, including the pickup driver, sustained critical injuries. Local residents rushed to the scene and rescued the victims. While Forester Gupta Prasad Mohanty died on the spot, the others were taken to the Nabarangpur District Headquarters Hospital.

After initial treatment, foresters Kamakhya Prasad Swain and Tanuj Kumar Parichha were shifted to Visakhapatnam Medical College as their condition deteriorated. The pickup driver, identified as Anabesh Mandal, is undergoing treatment at the Nabarangpur District Headquarters Hospital. The body of the deceased forester has been kept at the DHH for postmortem. Informed, Papadahandi and Kodinga police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the accident.