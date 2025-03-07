Love can be found in the most unexpected places—even on Reddit!

A heartwarming post on r/Coimbatore has gone viral after a couple revealed that they first connected on the subreddit a year ago and have now tied the knot.

Sharing the joyous news, the newlyweds wrote, “We met here on r/Coimbatore one year ago, got married yesterday!” They added, “We wanted to share the news here because we started talking on r/Coimbatore. We went from anonymous strangers to being life partners now. Thank you, r/Coimbatore, for existing!”

The wholesome post has since taken Reddit by storm, racking up over 4,000 upvotes and plenty of hilarious reactions from fellow users.

One user joked, “Are you guys using any Premium Reddit or something?”

Another quipped, “Congratulations! Reddit gave you a wife, but all I got from it was depression.”

A third user chimed in with a relatable concern: “And we weren’t invited for free food.”

While dating apps may dominate the modern romance scene, this couple’s story proves that love can blossom anywhere—even in a local subreddit.

PNN