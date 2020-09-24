Mumbai: Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones died Thursday of a stroke here. He was 59. Dean Jones was in India to fulfil his commitments for the host broadcasters of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dean Jones played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia during an international career which lasted eight years between 1984 and 1992. He scored 3631 runs in red ball cricket at an average of 46.55 with 11 hundreds and 14 half centuries.

In one-day internationals he amassed 6,068 runs at 44.61 with seven hundreds and 46 fifties. Jones was a member of the 1987 World Cup-winning Australian team that beat England in the final. He scored 33 in the game.

Before the advent of Jonty Rhodes, the Australian was one of the brilliant fielders in the world. He is the one who also bought a change in running between the wickets.

Details to follow