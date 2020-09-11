Ranchi: Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD President Lalu Prasad may get bail in October, his lawyer claimed Friday after a hearing in the Jharkhand High Court.

“The hearing of the bail plea of Lalu Prasad took place Friday. While hearing the plea, the court pointed out that 26 days are left to complete half of Lalu Prasad’s sentence period in jail. The next hearing will take place October 9,” said Prabhat Kumar, Lalu Prasad’s lawyer.

He expressed confidence that the veteran politician might get bail in the October 9 hearing.

In the Chaibasa treasury case, Lalu Prasad was awarded five years’ sentence. His lawyer pleaded in the court that since he is about to complete half of his sentence period in jail, the ex-Bihar Chief Minister should be granted bail.

Lalu Prasad has been convicted in four fodder scam cases, of which he has been granted bail in two cases.

The RJD supremo is presently lodged at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) here, in the official residence of RIMS director. He was shifted there from the paying ward after some of his security and nursing staff tested positive for Covid-19.