Mumbai: Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has revealed the first thing he would do once the nationwide lockdown is lifted amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Jaffer said he will take his family out for dinner once the lockdown ends May 3. After that, he will bat in the nets for some time and head to gym for workout.

“As far as I’m concerned, after the lockdown is lifted, I would first like to take my family out for dinner. And then bat in the nets for an hour and go to the gym,” Jaffer said on Twitter.

On March 7, Jaffer, a former India opener and domestic legend, had announced his retirement from all forms of the game. A veteran of 260 first-class games, he also played 31 Test matches and 2 ODIs for India.

The nation-wide lockdown, with a view to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, was first announced on March 24 and was supposed to end on April 14. It was, however, extended until May 3 as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased in India.

So far, over 24,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported while more than 700 people have lost their lives in the country.

IANS