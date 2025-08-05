New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik has died at a hospital in New Delhi after prolonged illness, his personal staff said Tuesday. He was 79.

Malik, who had also held the positions of Governor of Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya, and Odisha, besides being a member of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in his long political career, died at 1.12 pm at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in New Delhi.

He was in the ICU of the hospital for a long time, getting treatment for various ailments, the staff said.

PTI