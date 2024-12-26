New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has died, AIIMS Delhi said Thursday night.
Singh, 92, was brought to the emergency department this evening in a critical condition after “sudden loss of consciousness”, they said.
PTI
PTI
