New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh tested positive Monday for COVID-19. Manmohan Singh has been admitted to AIIMS in Delhi for treatment. Sources in the know of things said that his condition is stable and a medical team has been formed to keep a close watch on his condition.

The former prime minister’s news comes just a day after he wrote a letter to his successor to Narendra Modi. In it Singh wrote that the need of the moment is to prioritize vaccination across all levels of the society. Singh also said that India should not keep vaccination limited to various age groups, but should be provided for all.

“The key to our fight against COVID-19 must be ramping up the vaccination effort. We must resist the temptation to look at the absolute numbers being vaccinated. We should focus instead on the percentage of the population vaccinated,” Singh said in his letter.

Singh noted that India currently has vaccinated only a small fraction of its population. He said he is certain that with the right policy design, ‘we can do much better and very quickly’.

“There are many things we must do to fight the epidemic but a big part of this effort must be ramping up the vaccination programme,” Singh said while making several suggestions.