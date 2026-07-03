Jaipur: Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar underwent angioplasty at a private hospital in Jaipur Friday, hospital sources said.

Dhankhar was admitted to a hospital near Jawahar Circle for routine medical examinations.

Following cardiac investigations, doctors advised angioplasty, which was performed later in the day. Sources said the procedure was part of a pre-planned cardiac evaluation.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot visited Dhankhar at the hospital and enquired about his health.

Gehlot said Dhankhar was undergoing treatment under the supervision of noted cardiologist Dr Sameen Sharma, who had come from the United States.