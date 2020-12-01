Buenos Aires: Argentine police have searched the home and office of Diego Maradona’s personal doctor. The search took place as part of investigations into the death of the 60-year-old Diego Maradona. The soccer star’s demise has caused a wave of grief across Argentina.

Reporters saw several police officers stationed at the door of the offices of neurologist Dr Leopoldo Luque in Buenos Aires’ Belgrano neighborhood.

Court investigators have been taking declarations from Maradona’s relatives. This information was provided in a statement from the San Isidro prosecutor’s office. It is overseeing a probe into the medical attention Maradona received prior to his death Wednesday. It said investigators were trying to secure Maradona’s medical records.

Maradona was buried Thursday in a private ceremony attended by only two dozen people. The burial came following a vigil at the presidential palace where tens of thousands of weeping fans lined up to filed past his coffin.

Maradona died of a heart attack in a house outside of this city where he had been recovering from a brain operation November 3. He had suffered from a long series of medical issues, some related to overindulgence in drugs and alcohol.

However questions have cropped up after Maradona’s death over his recuperation. Sources said that keeping in mind Maradona’s stature, he should have at least been attended to by a nurse on a daily basis. But there was no one to tend to him. Many have also asked why an ambulance wasn’t kept at Maradona’s disposal for 24 hours. It could have been easily done as Maradona had the means to pay for it.

Investigators are also looking into allegations that even while he was recuperating from the brain operation, he had been provided with drugs. Though nothing is confirmed yet, investigators are looking into all aspects that may have led to Maradona’s demise.