Kuchinda: Four persons were arrested for allegedly gangraping a 14-year-old girl in Mahulpali area in Sambalpur district late Saturday night, Kuchinda SDPO Amitabh Panda said in a press conference Wednesday.

Police also seized a two-wheeler, five mobile phones and Rs 750 cash from their possession, he added. The accused were identified as Jitendra Bhanja, Gobinda Kisan, Anil Manja, and Saroj Ekka. Police said the incident occurred late Saturday night while the victim, along with her relative and neighbours, was returning home after watching opera at Bilunga village. The accused attacked them near a culvert between Bilunga-Lapada villages and forcefully took away the minor girl into the nearby forest. There they took turns to rape her and fled after dropping her near the village. The girl’s father lodged a written complaint in this regard at Mahulpali police station after she narrated her ordeal before her parents.

A case (188/24) was registered at Mahulpali police station under various sections and an investigation initiated into the incident. The medical test of the victim was conducted Tuesday at VIMSAR, Burla and her statement was recorded before the POCSO magistrate. Later police arrested the accused and forwarded them to POCSO court, Wednesday.