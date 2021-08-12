Nuapada: The Nuapada police Wednesday solved the murder case of a woman dhaba owner who was recently killed at Duajhara area. Four persons were arrested in this connection including the deceased’s son-in-law, his elder brother and two other contract killers.

Nuapada police have also seized Rs 90,000 in cash, four mobile phones and two bikes from their possession, a source informed.

According to the source, the deceased woman eatery owner, identified as Basanti Meher, was shot dead Saturday night following an argument with two miscreants who were in an inebriated condition.

During probe, it was ascertained that Basanti’s son-in-law Minaketan Behera and his elder brother had hatched a conspiracy and hired two contract killers for Rs 6 lakh to eliminate her over a family feud.

“Family members of the woman alleged that Minaketan had been threatening to kill his mother-in-law. The prime conspirator along with his elder brother had made a deal with two supari killers and given them Rs 2 lakh in advance,” Nuapada SP Pratyush Diwaker said.

“Minaketan had also promised to give them Rs 4 lakh more after the murder. The arrested four were forwarded to court Thursday morning. Probe into the murder case has been intensified,” the SP added.

PNN