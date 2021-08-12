Bhubaneswar: A man from Puri town allegedly threw acid at his wife Wednesday evening near Dhauli peace pagoda on Bhubaneswar outskirts, a source informed.

According to an eyewitness, the husband and wife had come to visit the Buddhist monastery, during which a brawl erupted between them. Things took an ugly turn when the accused male suddenly threw acid at his spouse leaving her injured.

On being informed, policemen from Dhauli outpost reached the spot and rescued the victim woman. The injured was taken to Capital Hospital here for treatment. Later, she was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack for further treatment.

The acid attack took place at Balipada area in Dhauli. The woman had solemnised a registered marriage with the accused a year ago, while their family members were against the marriage.

The husband fled from spot soon after committing the crime. The victim was discharged from the health facility Thursday morning. Local police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused, a senior police official said.

PNN