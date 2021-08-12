Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 1,107 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 9,91,182. The active caseload in the state now stands at 10,853. Out of the 1,107 new infections, 646 were reported from quarantine centres while 461 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 1,078 cases of coronavirus infections Wednesday.

Odisha also reported 67 new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 6,697 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Thursday morning. The state had reported 65 Covid-19 fatalities Wednesday.

Cuttack reported highest 18 deaths. It was followed by Khurda (11), Sambalpur (nine), Jajpur (five), Kendrapara and Mayurbhanj districts (four each), Dhenkanal and Subarnapur districts (three each), Balasore and Puri districts (two each) and Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Nuapada and Sambalpur districts (one each).

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 397 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 130 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (66), Jagatsinghpur (53), Jajpur (52), Kendrapara (42), Mayurbhanj (40), Bhadrak (36), Nayagarh (29), Puri (28), Angul (24), Sambalpur (20), Keonjhar (18), Sundargarh (17), Dhenkanal (12), Malkangiri (10), Jharsuguda (nine), Kalahandi and Kandhamal (seven each), Bargarh and Rayagada (five each), Ganjam and Subarnapur (four each), Bolangir and Deogarh (three each) and Gajapati, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Nuapada (one each).

The State Pool reported 82 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,68,17,290 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 869.

PNN