Deogarh: Police arrested four men in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a young woman in Barkote under Deogarh district.

The accused, identified as Udia Dhibar (26), Doctor Bhuyan (33), Manoj Mahakul (22) and Kengalu Nayak (28), were taken into custody and produced in court Monday.

Their bail applications were denied, and they have been remanded to judicial custody. Authorities confirmed that a fifth suspect remains at large.

According to police reports, the incident occurred on the night of April 20 when the victim was returning home from a relative’s house.

She was allegedly assaulted by five men, who also filmed the attack and circulated explicit images on social media. The survivor lodged a complaint at Barkote police station Sunday, leading to the registration of case (174/26). Station Officer Sushant Badhei stated that further investigation is underway.