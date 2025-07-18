Keonjhar: Police arrested four employees of a private English Medium School at Champua in Keonjhar district in connection with the suicide of a Class X male student on Thursday.

The action came five days after the student identified as Krishna Pradhan jumped off the third floor of the hostel building and committed suicide at about 5.30 am, July 12.

He sustained critical injuries in the act. School authorities rushed him to the Champua hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Family members alleged that the boy was assaulted and tortured by the school authorities. The death of the boy sparked tension on the school premises and hospital for over 10 hours.

The arrested employees were identified as Daitari Sahu, 45, Shasi Sekhar Jha, 58, Prakashan T, 48, and Surendra Nath Mishra, 52, of the school.

Police arrested them after conducting an investigation into the student’s suicide over a complaint filed by the deceased father.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Champua Rashmi Ranjan Sahoo said that the four were arrested after a detailed investigation.

During the investigation, negligence was found on their part, and they were produced in the court, he said. Further investigations were on.

PNN