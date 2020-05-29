Tirtol: Police recovered Friday four human skulls from Paika river bed near Krushnanandapur outpost in Jagatsinghpur district. The skulls were first seen by some local residents who went to have a bath in the river. Along with the skulls they found an earthen pot and tender coconut. Both were laced with vermilion marks.

The terrified villagers immediately informed Krushnanandapur outpost. Officer-in-charge (OIC) Anirudha Nayak along with a team reached the spot and seized the skulls.

When contacted, Nayak said that it might be handiwork of either a sorcerer or a person who is mentally sick. “Our investigation is on,” he said. When asked if any case has been registered, he said it would only be done after a complaint is lodged.

Some locals alleged that it might the work of a black magic practitioner trying to harm residents staying in the village. Others linked the skulls to human sacrifice. Police are looking into all angles.

PNN