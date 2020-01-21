Sambalpur: In a tragic incident, four people — including three of a family — were killed after a truck ploughed into makeshift shops at Paramanapur under Sasan police limits in this district Tuesday early morning. Several others also sustained injuries in the mishap.

The deceased have been identified as Md Sahid (40), Md Wanis (22), Md Waqar (30) and Md Sahib (35). Three of the four died on the spot and another succumbed to injuries while being taken to hospital. The injured have been admitted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla.

Sources said, it was about 4:45am when the mishap occurred. The truck (OD35C-6190) was going from Sambalpur to Jharsuguda. While It was passing through Paramanapur where makeshift shops had been put up for a local Dhanu yatra fair, the driver is presumed to have lost control and the vehicle suddenly veered towards the fairground running into the makeshift shops leaving little time for the people to escape.

More details awaited.

PNN