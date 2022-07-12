Bhubaneswar: Four persons were killed and 11 others injured in two separate road accidents in Odisha’s Subarnapur and Khurda districts Tuesday, police said.

Earlier in the day, three persons, including a woman, were killed and three others injured after a car hit an autorickshaw and a motorcycle in Subarnapur, a senior officer said.

The accident took place on National Highway-57 near Badabahali Chhak when the sports utility vehicle carrying seven people rammed into the autorickshaw and a motorcycle parked on the roadside, he said.

Apparently, the driver lost control over the car and it hit the three-wheeler and the bike, the officer said.

“Three persons died on the spot. Three others were injured in the accident and taken to a nearby hospital. Deceased are yet to be identified,” he said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the death of the three persons and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured ones.

He announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased and free of cost treatment for the injured persons.

In another accident, one person was killed and eight others were injured in Khurda district after a truck collided with a passenger bus, which was on its way to Buguda from Bhubaneswar, the officer said.

The accident occurred near Gada Khurda on the National Highway-16.

The injured people were admitted to the Khurda district headquarters hospital, he added.

PTI