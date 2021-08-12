Bhubaneswar: In recognition of their excellence in investigation, four officials of Odisha Police have been awarded with Union Home Minister’s medal for this year, a source informed.

According to an official, the four recipients from Odisha include two police inspectors namely Debendra Kumar Mallick and Debendra Kumar Biswal, including two sub-inspectors Trupti Ranjan Nayak and Srikanta Sahu.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Union Home Minister’s medal for excellence in investigation for the year 2021 has been awarded to 152 police personnel in the country. The medal was constituted in 2018 with the purpose to promote high professional standards.

As many as 28 women police officials have been bestowed with the medal. Among the cops receiving the medals, 15 are from CBI, 11 each from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, 10 from Uttar Pradesh, nine from Kerala and Rajasthan, eight from Tamil Nadu, seven from Bihar, six each from Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi Police.

The remaining cops are from other states and union territories.

PNN