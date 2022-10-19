Berhampur: An Odisha court handling cases booked under the Pocso Act Wednesday sentenced four people to undergo 20 years of imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl in Ganjam district four years ago.

Berhampur Pocso court judge Ganeshwar Pati also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 each on the four persons.

The court directed the district legal service authority to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the rape survivor, special public prosecutor Mohan Singari said.

On August 16, 2018, the four accused raped the teenager when she went out of her house to relieve herself in a field.

The judgement was based on the medical report and the statements of 14 witnesses.

PTI