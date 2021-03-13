Boudh: Four persons were arrested for starting forest fire in Mundeswar jungle under Purunakatak range in Boudh district Saturday.

Following widespread concern over wildfires in Similipal sanctuary in Mayurbhanj district and in other reserve forests in several districts, the forest departments in those affected districts took several steps to check the fires.

In its effort to check the wildfires, the forest division in Boudh district has also formed a special forest squad. The squad is conducting raids in various forests.

While exercising their duties, the members of the squad spotted four persons trying to flee from the spot after seeing them. However they were all caught. A matchbox was also seized from their possession.

While the identities of the arrested persons are yet to be revealed by the forest department, it was learnt that Purunakatak Range Officer Nihar Ranjan Mallick, Boudh ACF Jitendra Kumar Behera and other forest staff conducted the raids.

PNN