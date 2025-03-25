Baripada: A gunfight erupted between poachers and Forest officials during a joint raid in the southern division of the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district.

The confrontation escalated as the poachers opened fi re at the Forest offi cials. The Forest personnel narrowly escaped harm, arrested four suspects and presented them in court Monday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Gansa Singh, 22, Barju Singh, 19, Muna Singh Bankhira, 26, and Kartik Singh Bankhira, 25 — all residents of Ashwakuti Hudisahi village under Sharata police jurisdiction.

The Forest department has also seized four country-made guns, ammunition, and hunting equipment from them. Additionally, another case under the Arms Act will be registered against the accused, with Kaptipada police being informed of the developments.

Notably, several poachers had entered the Manbhanga forest beat inside Similipal’s core zone under the pretext of a picnic. During routine patrolling, Forest officials attempted to intercept them, leading to a confrontation as the poachers tried to flee. Some of them opened fire on the officials using two country-made firearms.

However, the Forest personnel managed to subdue and capture one of the accused, who later revealed details about the others involved.

Following this, a joint team comprising members of the Special Tiger Protection Force, Podadiha range personnel, and Baripada forest division officials conducted an operation late Sunday night. They successfully apprehended three poachers, although two managed to escape.

