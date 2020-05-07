Bhubaneswar: As many as 4,800 Odia expats who were stranded in Gujarat’s Surat and Kerala owing to the ongoing lockdown will reach Jagannathpur station of Ganjam district Thursday night in four Shramik Special trains.

Out the four trains, one originated from Palghat in Kerala and three others from Surat. All the four trains left for Odisha Wednesday.

These trains are being brought to Jagannathpur with sufficient time gap to ensure that the passengers are handled properly.

According to a source, most of the passengers are from Ganjam and other south Odisha districts.

Ganjam district administration will do the preliminary health screening of all the passengers at a temporary camp outside the station.

After health screening and quarantine stamping, the government officials of different districts will take their people by buses and other vehicles. The passengers will be shifted to their respective panchayat’s quarantine centres after reaching their districts.