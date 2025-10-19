Mahakalapara: A 4-year-old boy reportedly died Saturday after accidentally falling into a burning chullah during preparations of food for a death anniversary feast at Pareshwarpur village under Mahakalapara block in Kendrapada district.

The deceased, Omkar Pradhan, reportedly slipped and fell into the burning chullah during the preparation of food for the ‘shraddha’ ceremony of his deceased grandfather.

He was rushed to the nearby hospital, but as his condition worsened, he was referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where he died during treatment.