Bhubaneswar: A four-year-old girl was raped by her neighbour at a slum area under Nayapalli police limits in Bhubaneswar. The child continues to struggle for her life at a private hospital, a source said Sunday.

The police have arrested the person. The accused will be produced in the court Sunday.

This sensitive incident, that took place Friday, has sent shockwaves across the city.

According to the FIR, the accused lured the kid with chocolate when she was playing near her house Friday evening.

The accused, who stays in a rented accommodation in the same area, forced her mouth shut and took her away to a deserted place and forced himself on her.

Later he let her go, threatening her not to reveal to her parents about the incident.

The child, however, revealed everything before her parents unable to bear the pain. Subsequently, her parents lodged an FIR with Nayapalli police station.

Taking the case seriously, the cops swung into action and after hours-long search nabbed the accused from a nearby locality.

PNN