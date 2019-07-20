BHUBANESWAR: The inaugural ceremony of Foreign Post Office, Bhubaneswar, was organised on the premises of Postal Printing Press Campus at Mancheswar Saturday.

The office was inaugurated by chief guest A N Nanda, secretary, department of posts, Govt of India. He said, “Earlier, Odisha was connected to foreign shores through Sadhabas who used to conduct business in places like Java, Sumatra and Bali. People still have the opportunity to send their loved ones abroad gifts and goods through the Foreign Post Office.”

S K Kamila, CPMG, Odisha Circle, said, “Earlier the posts were scrutinised at Kolkata, but now the same will take place at FPO in Bhubaneswar. A time will come when Odisha is no more dependent on Kolkata FPO.”

It may be noted that the FPO will process all the foreign consignments and articles booked in 1210 department post offices across Odisha. It is expected that noticeable growth of foreign mails in Odisha will pave way for improvement of international business in the state.

Guest of honour G Gurunatha stressed on the importance of the new FPO. He stated that it will be beneficial to every valued customer including exporters of Odisha. Export product and artefacts like Odissi handloom, dance costumes, Dhokra castings, silver filigree works and handicrafts can be exported to art lovers across the globe. This will boost the economy of the state.

Chief Guest Nanda felicitated winners of ‘Kaun Banega Bahubali’ on the occasion. A plantation programme was also held inside the Postal Printing Press premises. S K Mohapatra proposed the vote of thanks.