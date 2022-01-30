Dasmanthpur: A sarpanch aspirant whose nomination was found withdrawn on his forged signature on the last date of nomination withdrawal, lodged a complaint against four people including the Dasmanthpur BDO at local police station in Koraput district.

Police have registered a case against the four. According to the complaint, Iswhar Gadba had filed his nomination for sarpanch in Phulabeda panchayat under Dasmantpur block.

On the last day of the nomination withdrawal, he was shocked to find that his nomination was withdrawn. He alleged that some people had managed to withdraw his nomination by forging his signature.

“A case was registered against Makar Golori, Dambaru Gadba, Ramesh Khara and the BDO under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 188 and 34 of IPC,” said IIC Bijayraj Majhi.

Meanwhile, Koraput SDPO Manoj Pujari started an investigation into the matter at the block office and found that the signature of Iswhar Gadba was forged.

It was also found that the CCTV footage during the nomination withdrawal was damaged.

